I-83 north exit ramp to Route 22 to close permanently

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says the Interstate 83 northbound entrance ramp to Route 22 westbound will permanently close next week.

In addition to a traffic shift on Rt. 22, Exit 50-B will close, PennDOT said in a news release Friday.

Drivers will be detoured at Exit 50-A, travel eastbound on Rt. 22 and turn around at the traffic light near the Colonial Diner on Strous Street.

PennDOT says the detour will be in place for several days until it installs a traffic signal at the Exit 50-A ramp.

The change is part of a $34 million project to replace the Route 22 bridge and two others in Lower Paxton Township.

So far, only the Elmerton Road bridge has been replaced.

Work on the Union Deposit Road bridge at I-83 Exit 48 is scheduled to finish at the end of this year and repairs on the Rt. 22 bridge will continue into next year.

“The sequential project is to widen I-83 and replacing these bridges is to allow that lateral under clearance so that we can, in fact, widen I-83,” said Mike Crochunis, a local PennDOT spokesperson

The widening of I-83 is slated to start in late 2019 and wrap up in 2021.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.