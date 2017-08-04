Harrisburg police seek ID of motorcyclist who died after crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcyclist who died after a crash Thursday afternoon.

Harrisburg police released a photo of the man on Friday.

He died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center from severe injuries he sustained when he crashed in the area of 19th and Paxton streets.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling east on Paxton Street when it struck the passenger side of a vehicle around 1 p.m.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the police department at 717-255-7311 or 717-255-3044.

