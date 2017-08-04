Girl: Amusement park sex suspect exposed self in ride line

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) – A 13-year-old girl says a man wanted by police for a “deviant sex act” at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park exposed himself to her while they both waited in line for a ride.

West Mifflin police have posted security video and photo images of the suspect on their Facebook page.

The girl tells KDKA-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2v3dCjk ) that she was at Kennywood Park waiting to ride Log Jammer – a ride in which a log shaped raft floats along a watery track – when she felt something warm on her leg and turned around. She said the man’s privates were exposed and he told her softly, “Sorry, I have a problem” before running away.

A Kennywood spokesman says park officials are cooperating with the police investigation of Wednesday’s incident.

The park about 10 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s