CSX says propane fire at derailment is out; sulfur fires not

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this aerial image made from a video provided by WPXI, smoke rises in the air after dozens of cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Hyndman, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. County officials ordered all residents of the small Pennsylvania town to evacuate after the derailment. (WPXI via AP)

HYNDMAN, Pa. (AP) – A CSX railroad spokesman says a propane fire caused when at least 32 freight cars derailed in a small Pennsylvania town burned itself out overnight.

But Rob Doolittle says smaller sulfur fires continued burning Friday as crews worked to clean up the mess from Wednesday morning’s derailment in Hyndman. That’s about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Doolittle says the next priority is moving some of the rail cars so crews can better access and battle the sulfur fires. About 1,000 people in the town will remain evacuated, most staying in area hotels, because of the remaining fires.

Nobody was injured or killed in the derailment. Doolittle says 17 cars were either put back on the rails or otherwise prepared for removal overnight.

The American Red Cross and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are helping evacuees.

