Christiana man found guilty of fatal shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been found guilty of a shooting death at his Sadsbury Township home last year.

Lucas Newnam, 32, was convicted by a jury Friday of first-degree murder for shooting 22-year-old Julius Dale.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Newnam faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole when he’s formally sentenced Aug. 9.

Newnam and Dale formerly lived together at a home in the 300 block of Creek Road, near Christiana, and the two were arguing May 27, 2016, before a witness saw Newnam walk out of the house with a shotgun.

The witness said when Dale came to the doorway, Newnam threatened to shoot him then fired a shot that struck Dale in the chest.

Newnam then hid in a wooded area until his arrest the next morning.

Prosecutors said Dale was armed but did not draw his gun from its holster and made no threatening movements toward Newnam.

