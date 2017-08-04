Carlisle Truck Nationals run through Sunday

By Published: Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Truck Nationals run through Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Everything from big rigs to antiques will be on display.

This year, the show will also feature some well-known dogs. Libre, the once neglected dog and the inspiration behind a new animal abuse law, will make a guest appearance. He will be raising money for the Speranza Animal Rescue, the facility that helped nurse him back to health. There will also be puppies on site looking for their new forever home.

The Disc-Connected K9 World Champion Frisbee Dog Team will also perform.

Tickets are $12 for adults on Friday and Saturday. The price drops to $7 on Sunday. Children under 12 are free.

 

 

