AP source: Mueller using grand jury in DC in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.

The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests Mueller and his investigators are likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks.

The person who confirmed to The Associated Press that Mueller had turned to a grand jury was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the grand jury.

Grand juries are common vehicles to subpoena witnesses and records, though they do not suggest any criminal charges are near or will necessarily be sought.

