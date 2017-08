MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people died Friday morning after a house fire in Juniata County.

A county dispatcher said the fire was reported around 7:10 a.m. on Tuscarora Street in Mifflin.

State police are investigating and have not released the names of the victims.

