York County man dies after accident with chainsaw

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is dead after an accident in York County on Wednesday that involved a chainsaw.

The Southwestern Regional Police Department responded just before noon to the 9700 block of Woodland Drive in Heidelberg Township for a traumatic injury.

Paul Hoffnagle, 52, was using a chainsaw in a wooded area at the rear of his property and had an accident, according to police. He was found deceased as a result of injuries he sustained.

Nothing suspicious was found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

