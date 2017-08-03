What’s Going Around: Poison ivy, bug bites and sports-related illnesses

This week, bug bites, poison ivy and sports-related illnesses are sending kids to the doctor’s office.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing a higher than normal number of tick bites and cases of poison ivy.

When going outdoors, people should use insect repellent, stay covered while in wooded or grassy areas and perform tick checks, they said.

Providers say contact with poisonous plants such as ivy, oak and sumac can also be serious. They offered the following advice:

“It is recommended that those who may have come into contact with a poisonous plant to immediately wash the skin with warm soapy water. To control itching, use cool, moist compresses and consider calamine lotion or hydrocortisone creams to cover the rash. Also, individuals are urged to leave the blisters alone and not to scratch or open them. Opening the blisters can increase the risk of infection. For prevention, wearing long sleeves when outdoors and learning which plants are poisonous can help.”

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital also report a number of poison ivy cases and inflamed bug bites. They said they’re also seeing a number of viral upper respiratory infections and seasonal allergies.

Summit Health Care providers in Cumberland and Franklin counties said while no illnesses are standing out, they have treated a lot of bug bites.

They also remind parents about the importance of sports physicals. Summit is also now offering baseline concussion testing. This lets doctors compare your child to their normal baseline abilities if they suffer a head injury.

“It’s a quick computerized test, so if they sustain a head injury or concussion later in the season, medical professionals can determine when they are ready to get back in the game,” Summit Health’s Jeannie Constable said.

Sports physicals cost just $30 and appointments are not necessary.

This week, Lancaster General Health’s Roseville Pediatrics said they have treated young athletes for dizziness and dehydration, with the beginning of pre-season for high school sports.

“It’s critical to hydrate prior to physical activity outside, as well as frequently during and after the activity,” Dr. Joan Thode said. “Dizziness, nausea and vomiting during or after physical activity are signs that the athlete needs to take a break to hydrate and cool off.”

Thode said providers also treated various skin infections, from infected bug bites to paronychia, an infection of the skin around a nail bed, on either the fingers or toes, that can case an abscess.

“Painful red skin near a nail bed can be treated initially with warm soaks and topical over-the-counter antibiotic creams,” Thode said. “If it worsens or does not resolve in a day or two, a physician should evaluate whether the infection needs to be drained.”

Roseville also continued to see high rates of swimmer’s ear, which can sometimes present just with pain but also can present with ear drainage.

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill is reporting a number of dog bites this summer.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman suggests parents remind their kids to be careful not to surprise or scare a dog or go near its food. If a dog is sleeping, or if they could be in pain such as recovering from a surgery or injury, be careful not to touch them unless they show signs of wanting to be petted, such as wagging their tail or approaching you.

Zimmerman offers the following advice if your child is bitten:

“If a bite breaks the skin (blood is drawn or a puncture is seen), contact your child’s healthcare provider immediately.

Dogs and cats have bacteria in their saliva that can cause skin infections quickly and can spread quickly.

It is recommended to start oral prescribed antibiotics for any animal bite that breaks the skin as a preventative measure – the sooner the medicine is started the better – this is much safer as prevention then to wait for signs of infection.

Your provider will want to make sure your tetanus vaccines are up to date, and may need to give a tetanus vaccine if your child is due.

By law, all animal bites have to be reported to the Department of Health (DOH). Your doctor will fill out a form and send it to the DOH.

If the bite is from a pet, don’t be scared to notify your provider. DOH just needs a means to follow up to make sure the pet is acting normal, and there are no signs of rabies.”