West Shore homeowner returns from vacation to find door ajar

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A homeowner on the West Shore returned from a vacation Thursday to find a door to their home had been opened while they were away.

Upper Allen Police responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the home in the 500 block of Brighton Place.

The homeowner reported to police their back sliding screen door was ajar, but that it was locked before the vacation. The screen was also cut in the area of the latch handle.

The suspect or suspects were not able to enter the home.

A similar situation was reported in this area on Tuesday, according to police.

Anyone with information about this latest reported incident, which occurred sometime between Saturday and Thursday, is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or 717-850-8273. Tips can also be submitted online at upperallenpolice.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.