Trump agreed to portray president in ‘Sharknado’ movie before real-life bid

Before becoming Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump was set to play the president on the small screen.

The company behind the “Sharknado” series told the Hollywood Reporter they got a verbal confirmation from Trump to star in “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No,” two years ago.

Producers later learned Trump could no longer be in the film because he was considering a legitimate run for president. Instead, the company ended up going with Mark Cuban, a long-time Trump rival, for the role.

Trump’s attorney reportedly threatened to sue over the choice. The company’s first choice, before Trump, was Sarah Palin. Talks with Palin apparently fell through.

“Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” airs on SyFy on August 6.