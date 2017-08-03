Treasurer charged with stealing from Steelton-Highspire athletic account

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The athletic treasurer of a Dauphin County school district has been charged for writing checks to herself using funds from an account she managed, according to court documents.

The Swatara Township Police Department began investigating in June after they received information from Steelton-Highspire School District Superintendent Travis Waters that discrepancies had been discovered in the district’s athletic budget.

Waters told police the budget, managed by 56-year-old Carol Hollern, of Steelton, was reviewed by an independent accounting firm.

According to court documents, the review of the past 5-6 years and Hollern’s actions within the account she managed revealed that Hollern wrote $57,420 worth of checks to herself.

Hollern was interviewed by Swatara Township police last Thursday and would not flat out admit to writing the checks to herself but made several references about not being able to repay the restitution, according to documents. Police were also told by Hollern that she had a system of checks and balances and she had many struggles going on for the past several years.

Police filed a charge of theft by deception, a felony, against Hollern on Wednesday.

ABC27 contacted the Steelton-Highspire School District on Thursday afternoon for comment but has not heard back.

