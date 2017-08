Dickinson Township, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor trailer fire shut down part of I-81 northbound in Cumberland County Thursday morning.

Crews were called to mile marker 41 in Dickinson Township around 3:30 a.m.

I-81 northbound is closed at exit 37, Newville.

The tractor trailer was carrying Amazon deliveries.

The fire spread from the cabin the trailer. It is now out.

The driver was able to get out safely.