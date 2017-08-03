Steelton police seek tips in armed store robbery

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who robbed a discount store Wednesday night.

Steelton police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the Family Dollar store in the 800 block of South Front Street just after 9 p.m.

Investigators released surveillance photos from the store and asked anyone with information to call the police department at 717-939-9841 or 717-558-6900.

