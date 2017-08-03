State police seek suspect who exposed himself to young kids

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lancaster County are investigating a case of indecent exposure that occurred last week.

The incident was reported in the area of Mount Pleasant and Furnace roads in Bart Township around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The suspect, a middle-aged, balding man with a slim build, exposed himself and masturbated in front of the victims, who are ages 8, 9 and 11. He was driving a small white car, according to state police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

