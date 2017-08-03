Something Good: Salvation Army shopping experience

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Stowed bleachers and a basketball court.

“You’re in a gymnasium you think, right, no you are in our food pantry,” Melissa Snyder, with The Salvation Army Harrisburg said.

That transition was caused by a growing need.

“We wanted to grow our food pantry program, incorporate fresh produce and client choice, ” Snyder said.

The Salvation Army spent months making the pantry a shopping market experience, complete with carts, nonperishable food fill shelves, donated herbs and spices on standby to spruce up meals, fresh produce and protein to fill the freezer.

“This is a vital service for the community and the folks we serve. It supplements folks’ food budgets with three full days worth of food per household each month,” Snyder said.

It doesn’t stop there. A nutrition as medicine cooking demo is making good use of tasty goods, stressing healthy eating, so nothing goes to waste.

“We do it with our shopping days so people can come do their shopping and attend one of our educational opportunities,” Snyder said.

The need is growing. The Salvation Army Harrisburg serves 300 a month and counting.

The non-profit is looking for more support.

“Weekly monthly volunteers for our pantry. We need people to come in, help stock shelves, do cleaning, help folks coming into shop, and volunteer drivers to pick up food rescue around the community,” Snyder said.

Volunteers like Sante DeMichiel have been helping for about a year now.

“So I showed up, filled out all their paperwork and started volunteering. I think it educates people how to shop, opens their eyes to nutritious foods they eat,” DiMichiel said.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Jessica Johnson and visit http://www.salvationarmy.org/.

