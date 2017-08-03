PSECU warns of spam call

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union has issued a warning about a spam call.

PSECU took to Facebook to state that members have received a phone call from 717-777-2399, which appears to be from PSECU.

The call is spam and is not affiliated with PSECU, according to the credit union.

PSECU advises against answering calls from that number and disclosing account or personal information.

As the credit union investigates the issue, anyone who may have answered and disclosed information is advised to call PSECU right away at 800-237-7328.

