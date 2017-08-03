Police seek tips on Rita’s burglary in Intercourse

INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they need help to identify a man who was caught on camera when he broke into a Lancaster County business.

State police released photos of the man on Thursday. They said he burglarized the Rita’s Italian Ice at 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse on July 27.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Tpr. Nathan Aukamp at 717-299-7650 and reference incident number PA2017-823910.

