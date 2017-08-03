Police seek tips on Rita’s burglary in Intercourse

By Published:

INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they need help to identify a man who was caught on camera when he broke into a Lancaster County business.

State police released photos of the man on Thursday. They said he burglarized the Rita’s Italian Ice at 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse on July 27.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Tpr. Nathan Aukamp at 717-299-7650 and reference incident number PA2017-823910.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s