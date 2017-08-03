Police seek ID of suspect accused of using cloned debit card

WHTM Staff Published:
(Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to identify someone accused of using a cloned debit card.

(Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says a man that was captured on surveillance cameras used a cloned debit card Wednesday night at the Giant located at 5005 Jonestown Road.

Gift cards were purchased on the victim’s account.

Anyone able to identify the pictured man is asked to call Off. Kunkle with the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 or submit a tip online.

