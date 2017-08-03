Police: Man upset over cucumbers charged with assaulting officer

Published: Updated:
(New Holland Police Department)

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A lack of cucumbers led to assault and resisting arrest charges against a man in Lancaster County, according to police.

The New Holland Police Department responded just before 4 p.m. Sunday to the Wendy’s in the 800 block of West Main Street in Earl Township.

According to police, Theodore Gunderson Jr., 58, of Lansdale, became agitated and threatened people in the restaurant because he was upset the salad he ordered did not contain cucumbers.

Gunderson was told he was under arrest and refused to get out of his vehicle, according to police. He is accused of then pulling away in his vehicle as an officer was reaching in.

Police arrested Gunderson and charged him with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Bail for Gunderson was originally set at $10,000 but was raised to $50,000 at the request of Magisterial District Judge Rodney H. Hartman.

Gunderson is in Lancaster County Prison as he awaits his Aug. 9 preliminary hearing.

