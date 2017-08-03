Police: Boyo Transportation failed 25 school bus inspections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say 25 of 37 school buses failed an inspection this week at Boyo Transportation Services in Harrisburg.

Troopers who conducted the inspections Wednesday at 534 South 23rd Street found a total of 70 violations that included holes in exhaust systems, a leaking oil tank, tire sidewall damage, a stop sign mechanical arm not extending, faded light lens covers, holes in seats, and lights not working properly, state police spokesman Tpr. Brent Miller said.

The 25 buses that failed are primarily used in the Harrisburg School District.

Boyo Transportation vice president Don Boyanowski said four of the buses were going to be replaced in the next several days.

“We want parents and children to feel confident that our buses are safe,” Boyanowski said. “Our buses are also inspected twice a year, so they will have the safety inspection and the police inspection by the time school starts.”

School buses are not allowed to transport children to and from school without a state police school bus inspection sticker.

Troopers who conduct the inspections receive specialized training.

Inspectors are set to return Aug. 9.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.