Philly homicide suspect may be in Lancaster area, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect in a Philadelphia homicide may be hiding out in Lancaster County.

Police say 34-year-old Hakim Mustafa fled to the Lancaster area after he fatally stabbed a 57-year-old woman last month.

They said he may have sustained injuries to his hands during the incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Philadelphia’s Homicide Division Fugitive Squad at 212-686-3068 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

