No Child Left Behind is out; complaints about the plan to replace it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Bush-era No Child Left Behind has been derided since its inception and it will soon be left behind.

Pennsylvania officials are charting a new course for public schools and they’re excited about it.

“This presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity to revisit our systems,” said Matthew Stem, Deputy Secretary of Secondary and Elementary Education. We can maintain what’s been working well over the past several years and also revise some of the things that haven’t been.”

It’s officially called the Every Student Succeeds Act. The Department of Education has now posted the plan online for all to review and comment.

Stem said it’s an ambitious plan with many goals. It attempts to fix the acute disparity between rich districts and poor. Pennsylvania is considered the worst state in the country for the difference between haves and have nots.

“What we can do is create the conditions under which all schools and students can be successful,” Stem said. “We also know that can’t be decoupled from resources.”

Translation: more money for the have nots.

The plan also recognizes career readiness and takes into account skills that aren’t measured on standardized tests, “like persistence and grit and the ability to collaborate on teams,” Stem said.

But like No Child Left Behind, this Pennsylvania-pushed ESSA plan has its critics.

“We’re not happy with the plan,” said Sen. John Eichelberger (R-Blair/Franklin/Cumberland) the Education Committee chairman.

Eichelberger said the Department of Education has all but ignored the legislature and gone rogue in creating ESSA. He even questioned whether the Wolf administration has the power to create the plan and officially speak for the state when it comes to schools.

“Our constitution, I believe, is clear that the General Assembly provides for the system of education in Pennsylvania,” Eichelberger said.

Beyond process, Eichelberger says the Education Department plan is too pro-standardized tests, anti charter and cyber charter schools, and has no real consequences for failure.

“We see the schools that are failing continuing to fail and we pour more and more money into those schools with no benefit,” he said.

The Department of Education is undeterred and intends to submit its ESSA plan to the federal government next month for approval. What does it say to those complaints that it ignored the legislature?

“We believe that the draft plan we have going forward reflects all voices,” Stem said.

He added that the department would love to hear the voices of all citizens who want to weigh in.

You can find the plan and the ability to comment on it at education.pa.gov.

