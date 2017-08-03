National Christmas Center in Paradise to close in January

PARADISE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County attraction where it’s always Christmas will close its doors after the 2017 season.

The National Christmas Center in Paradise said on its website that it had to make the very difficult decision to close “after many tough conversations and some difficult seasons over the past few years.”

The attraction will close on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

“Our passion for this most wonderful holiday is stronger than ever and we are deeply saddened that we will not be able to share it with the world going forward,” a statement on the website reads.

The museum with exhibits dedicated to Christmas at 3427 Lincoln Highway opened 19 years ago.

The Travel Channel once called it one of the most Christmas-y places in the United States.

