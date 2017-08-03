Motorcyclist dies after crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of 19th and Paxton streets.

Police arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. to find the motorcycle rider on the road and severely injured.

Witnesses reported to police the motorcycle was traveling east on Paxton Street when a vehicle traveling west attempted to turn onto Dean Street. The motorcycle ran into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified at this time, was later pronounced dead at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this crash can submit a tip at hbgpd.org.

