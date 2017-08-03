More storms today with heavy rain again

Today will be very similar to yesterday with hazy skies and humid conditions. Scattered thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon and produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places yesterday received over 3 inches of rain in under an hour. These storms are capable of producing flash flooding. Use caution if getting caught in one of these later today. Highs will be in the upper 80s today. Tonight will be rather cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s. Storms that fire today will be a direct result of the humid atmosphere, but tomorrow will actually bring an atmospheric trigger for thunderstorms in the form of a cold front.

That front will arrive late in the day on Friday and provide a big change for the weekend weather too. The front may not even cross Central PA until overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Ahead of the front some storms may develop over western PA, but at this time storms chances remain low during the day for our region. A line of storms is possible overnight into Saturday morning, meaning a few lingering clouds will kick start our weekend. The second half of Saturday looks much better and drier as cool air arrives. Sunday also looks very pleasant and sunny with highs around 80°. Let’s get through the next two humid and stormy days and then Mother Nature looks to provide a pretty pleasant weekend for the region! As storms develop later today we’ll keep you posted. Stay tuned!