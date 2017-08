HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Mecum Auction has launched its show at the Farm Show Complex with about 1,000 vehicles expected to hit the auction block.

This is the fourth year the collector-car auction company has held a show in Harrisburg.

The first three annual events made a combined $55 million in sales.

The auction runs through Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Tickets are available online for $20 per person and $30 at the door. Children under 12 will get in for free.