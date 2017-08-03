Many overnight in hotels after derailment; fire dying off

In this aerial image made from a video provided by WPXI, smoke rises in the air after dozens of cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Hyndman, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. County officials ordered all residents of the small Pennsylvania town to evacuate after the derailment. (WPXI via AP)

HYNDMAN, Pa. (AP) — About 1,000 residents of a small Pennsylvania town spent the night in area hotels following a freight train derailment and fire that forced their evacuation.

Bedford County public safety crews and workers from CSX, the train’s owner, helped residents in Hyndman retrieve pets and prescription medicines after they were ordered out of their homes Wednesday. Hyndman is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

At least 32 rail cars derailed, some containing hazardous materials.

Officials said Thursday they plan to let burning propane dissipate on its own, saying that’s safer than trying to extinguish it. A CSX spokesman says the railroad will release updates on the company’s response.

