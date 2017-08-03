Man sentenced for elderly personal care home fraud

TOWER CITY, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for embezzling $400,000 from a personal care home for elderly tenants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Scott Capparell, of Drums, was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay back the money.

Prosecutors say Capparell collected monthly rent checks from residents while he served as an administrator of Heritage Mills Personal Care in Tower City and deposited the checks into a personal bank account.

Capparell’s attorney says his client diverted the money as requested by his late father to repay his debts. Frederick Fanelli says none of the residents were neglected and none failed to receive what they paid for.

Prosecutors called Caparrell’s sentence “reasonable and appropriate under these circumstances.”