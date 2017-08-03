Local police take precautions after reported carbon monoxide leaks

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Police Department just got its first Ford Interceptor SUV, a police version of the Ford Explorer.

Shortly after, news started spreading across the country that police officers have become sickened while riding in the SUVs. In Massachusetts, an officer passed out behind the wheel of his interceptor and crashed.

“I got an email about it from the chief,” Mechanicsburg police Sgt. Timothy Lazzarevich said.

Lazzarevich was warned because he drives the Explorer.

“Carbon monoxide is potentially leaking into the cab of the vehicle,” he said.

While no police departments in the Midstate have reported problems, a growing number of departments across the country are taking their Ford SUVs off the road while they investigate.

Jim Yost, the owner of C&J Car Care in Mechanicsburg has a theory.

“It could be from the holes being drilled in for the accessories from the police cars,” Yost said. “They’re not sealing up the holes properly.”

Ford also attributes the issue to outfitters. In a statement on its website, the company says it has “discovered holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some Police Interceptor Utilities that had police equipment installed after leaving Ford’s factory.”

We called 911 Rapid Response, a Lebanon County-based company that outfits cars for Mechanicsburg and other police departments in the area. Adam Moyer, the service advisor, said Rapid Response does not use drills to install accessories, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any carbon monoxide leaks here.

Still, Mechanicsburg officers aren’t taking any chances. They’ve installed a carbon monoxide detector in the trunk of the department’s only Ford. Right now, it reads zero.

Ford says there have been reports of exhaust odors in some regular Explorers, but those instances are “unrelated to reports of carbon monoxide described by some police departments.”

If a vehicle has such an odor, the company said customers should take it to a Ford dealer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.