GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump’s support

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is embracing legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that prioritizes merit and skills over family ties.

Trump joined with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Wednesday to promote the bill, which has so far gained little traction in the Senate.

The legislation would replace the current process for obtaining legal permanent residency, or green cards, creating a skills-based point system for employment visas. The bill would also eliminate the preference for U.S. residents’ extended and adult family members, while maintaining priority for their spouses and minor children.

According to projection models cited by the bill’s sponsors, immigration would be slashed 41 percent in the first year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)