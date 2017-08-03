‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star faces indecent assault, drug charges

Tom Wopat
FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, actor Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Wopat, 65, who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard," is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., District Court. on indecent assault and battery, and drug charges. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The actor who played Luke on the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” has been charged in Massachusetts with groping a female member of the cast of a musical he was supposed to appear in.

Tom Wopat pleaded not guilty Thursday to indecent assault and battery and drug charges. He was released on $1,000 bail and told to stay away from the woman. He refused to comment outside court.

Waltham police arrested the 65-year-old Wopat at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say during a search of his vehicle they found a white powder believed to be cocaine.

Wopat was supposed to play Julian Marsh in “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, but the theater announced Thursday that a different actor would play the role.

