Dauphin County man charged for child porn out on bail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested Friday and charged after an investigation into the sharing of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at the home of 29-year-old Franklin St. Martine in the 800 block of Darthmouth Street, according to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Several computer and electronic devices containing child pornography videos were seized.

St. Martine was charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

He was released on $100,000 bail with conditions restricting his use of electronic devices and no contact with children.

