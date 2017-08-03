DA: More victims coming forward in county’s first involuntary servitude case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Prosecutors say two drug dealers who forced addicts into crime and sex acts may face additional charges because more victims have come forward.

Edward Edmonds, 31, and Daerell Holmes, 20, both of Harrisburg, are accused of compelling victims as young as 16 years old to steal electronics and other items in exchange for drugs and using people against their will by withholding personal property and by threats and acts of violence.

“Drugs that were being used in exchange to get others in criminal activity as well as the individual keeping their ID, all of their identification cards, that’s something that we haven’t seen before,” Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said.

Edmonds and Holmes were arrested last week on 13 felony counts including involuntary servitude, a relatively new offense in Pennsylvania.

“It covers a lot of different circumstances including this, where individuals were forced to commit thefts, forced to engage in sexual acts. Those all constitute crimes under this sectioning,” said Marsico.

The new charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and is part of legislation enacted in 2014 to crack down on human trafficking.

“If we didn’t have this charge, we’d be looking at a basic drug and theft case,” Marsico said. “We wouldn’t have the leverage that this particular charge provides. It’s a felony in the first degree, which other than murder is the highest degree of criminal charge that we have.”

Marsico says everyone involved in the case will learn more about the charge during the prosecution.

“We’ve been trained here in the DA’s office, police have, which is why this is a case of great police work by a Harrisburg police officer that recognized some of the signs here and put together a great investigation,” he said.

