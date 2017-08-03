Coroner confirms York County’s first carfentanil death

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal drug overdose in York County has been linked to a drug that’s so potent it can be absorbed through the skin.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the overdose death from carfentanil toxicity in June is the first-known case in the county.

Carfentanil, a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals, is said to be 10,000 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than fentanyl. Federal and state health officials have been warning police and first responders that even small amounts of the drug can harm and potentially kill people who come into contact with it.

Gay said her office is equipping coroners and deputy coroners with the overdose reversal drug naloxone and her staff is in the process of completing online training.

Gay did not release details regarding the overdose incident due to an ongoing investigation.

She said initial toxicology testing returned negative, but additional toxicology test results returned this week showed the death was due to carfentanil toxicity.

