Cops have photos, video of amusement park child-sex suspect

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) – Police have released photos and video of a man suspected of committing a “deviant sex act” against a child at a popular Pittsburgh-area amusement park.

West Mifflin police posted the security video and photo images on their Facebook page Wednesday. They did not say when the act occurred or where in the park it happened.

A Kennywood spokesman confirmed the ongoing criminal investigation, but otherwise wouldn’t comment.

Police said, “It is important that he is identified as soon as possible so the actor cannot commit the act again.”

The park about 10 miles southeast of Pittsburgh along the Monongahela River was founded in 1898. It’s best known for a trio of older, wooden roller coasters, the Thunderbolt, the Racer and the Jack Rabbit.

