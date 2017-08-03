Coalition first county-wide effort to fight opioid crisis

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday was the first meeting of the Lancaster County Joining Forces Coalition.

“This group is about coordinating so that we know what groups are doing what in Lancaster County,” county Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

Parsons, who is partially leading the coalition, realizes they’re trying to fight staggering statistics. At least 80 people have died this year from opioid use in Lancaster County.

“The coroner has told us we’re on track to double overdose deaths this year over two years ago, and it’s a huge challenge,” Parsons said.

The coalition is made up of members of law enforcement, health care, and treatment professionals.

Alice Yoder, the director of community health for LG Health / Penn Medicine, is another key player in the new effort.

“Not one organization can address this by themselves,” she said. “Everyone coming together and implementing multifaceted approaches is what seems to be working.”

Yoder said hospitals in Lancaster County are already working on new guidelines for prescribing pills. She said now it’s a matter of getting results.

“It’s going to be really important to have all this work coordinated with the particular focus on evidence-based practices,” Yoder said. “[We want to] look at a national framework and model on what has been shown to work so far that we know to address deaths from opioids and heroin.”

The coalition plans to meet four times a year.

