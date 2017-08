The New Cumberland River Rescue carnival is underway and this year, its celebrating a milestone; its 50th year!

The carnival features rides, games and plenty of good food. All of the money raised goes to a good cause.

“This is the biggest money maker we have,” New Cumberland River Rescue Assistant Commander Tim Stoner said. “We’re purchasing a new truck, so we’ll put some money towards that.”

The New Cumberland River Rescue carnival runs through Saturday.