Alfred Angelo: Fulfilling orders ‘no longer possible’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHTM) – There’s bad news for brides who didn’t get their wedding dress from Alfred Angelo Bridal after the retailer filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation last month.

The company says orders that have not been fully delivered to a customer will remain unfilled.

In a statement posted on Alfred Angelo’s website, the court-appointed trustee said it has “been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country,” but “it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.”

The Florida-based dressmaker, which has 60 stores nationwide and sells at 1,400 other locations, filed for bankruptcy liquidation July 14.

Customers who believe they are owed money were provided a link to complete a proof of claim.

