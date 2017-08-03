After shooting during game, York High returns to playing Friday Nights

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A dark chapter in York High’s 2016 football season changed the way the team plays its games.

A shooting taking place during the Bearcats game against McCaskey last September resulted in the school changing its home games to Saturdays. A heightened sense of alarm hung over the team for the remainder of the year.

But this season, York will be back under the Friday night lights. Watch the video above to see how the team is ready to bring the community together through returning to the stage on Friday nights.