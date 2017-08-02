Woman gets probation for taking child on heroin buy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Highspire woman will serve two years of probation for taking her 5-year-old son with her on a drive to buy heroin.

Kelly Ann Cokosky, 26, was sentenced after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said Cokosky was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped last year for a traffic violation in Harrisburg. Cokosky, one of four adults in the vehicle, appeared to be under the influence of heroin, was in possession of a heroin use kit, and her son was in a car seat in the back seat.

Cokosky was also sentenced to three years of probation for a March forgery and theft. In that case, prosecutors said she stole someone’s checks, signed his name, then cashed about $6,000 worth of checks.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.