West Shore police seek identities of theft suspects

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a pair of retail theft suspects.

According to police, the theft occurred on Sunday and involved two male suspects.

Police did not list an exact time or location of the theft.

Anyone able to identify the suspects is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.