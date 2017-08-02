Studio Session: Raven and Red

Raven and Red formed after Brittany and Mitchell met while attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.  There, they studied classical music, and then Brittany went on to study bluegrass, country, and Celtic fiddling at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.  Mitchell learned the guitar to play along with Brittany for her audition at ETSU, and then he would drive to Johnson City on the weekends to play music.  After graduating college, Brittany and Mitchell began performing full time as Raven and Red.

Today, they performed their original piece by the name of, “Living and Loving You.”

To hear them perform, click on the video above. To hear our full interview with the duo, watch the video below. For additional information, visit their website at www.ravenandred.com

 

