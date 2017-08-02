Police: Woman accused wrong person of assault

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested last week in Cumberland County on a charge that she falsely accused someone of assaulting her.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department investigated two domestic assault claims by Abigail Shaw, of Enola, in July.

Police arrested a male and incarcerated him based on Shaw’s injuries.

Shaw later admitted at a preliminary hearing that her injuries were caused in a fight with another female and not by the male she accused, according to police.

Shaw, 28, was charged with false reports to law enforcement authorities.

