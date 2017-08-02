Police: Road rage driver threatened to shoot woman

Roger G. Chenault

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot and assault a woman during a road rage incident.

Roger G. Chenault, 57, of Washington Boro, is charged with ethnic intimation, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless driving.

Manor Township police said the 25-year-old woman reported she was driving on Route 999 on Saturday when a man, later identified as Chenault, passed her at a high rate of speed then pulled in front of her and slammed on his brakes.

When the woman tried to pass him to get away, Chenault blocked her path. Both drivers then came to a stop sign, where Chenault reportedly exited his vehicle and screamed racial slurs at the woman, threatened to shoot her brains out, and punch her in the face, police said.

Chenault was arrested and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.

