Police looking for information on abandoned cat

Police are looking for information on this cat found in a driveway in North Middleton Township. (Photo: North Middleton Township Police)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in North Middleton Township are looking for information on a cat left in a resident’s driveway.

Wednesday morning, the resident reported a gray and white cat was left in their driveway on the 200 block of Wagner Drive sometime overnight. The cat was in a cat carrier, police said.

Police released photos of the cat and the carrier, hoping someone will come forward with information on the feline.

Photo: North Middleton Township Police

Anyone with information is asked to call North Middleton Township police at 717-243-7910.

