Police looking for information on abandoned cat

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in North Middleton Township are looking for information on a cat left in a resident’s driveway.

Wednesday morning, the resident reported a gray and white cat was left in their driveway on the 200 block of Wagner Drive sometime overnight. The cat was in a cat carrier, police said.

Police released photos of the cat and the carrier, hoping someone will come forward with information on the feline.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Middleton Township police at 717-243-7910.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.