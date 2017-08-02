Police investigating graffiti at West Shore park

WHTM Staff Published:
(Upper Allen Police)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore are asking members of the public to speak up if they know anything about graffiti at a park.

Graffiti was discovered Sunday morning at Spring Run Acres Park on Nittany Drive, according to Upper Allen Police.

The basketball court was tagged with spray paint sometime overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or 717-850-8273. Tips can also be submitted online at upperallenpolice.com.

