Police: Doctor took pictures of patients during gynecological visits

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are asking patients of a Franklin County doctor to contact them after pictures of patients were discovered.

Dr. Sohael Raschid of Camp Hill is accused of taking pictures of a female patient without knowledge or permission.

State Police say during an investigation, photos were discovered of a female patient during a gynecological visit at Phoenix Wellness on Kennebec Drive in Chambersburg.

The photos reportedly date back to August of 2015 but additional photos were found.

Patients of Dr. Raschid are encouraged to contact State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161, referencing incident #HO3-2374164.