Photographer hosts “Pay What You Can” portrait day to help friend

A local photographer is hosting a “Pay What You Can” portrait day in New Cumberland Borough Park in an effort to help his friend, who is undergoing heart surgery Wednesday.

Marc Faubel of Echo Reality Photography came up with the idea after noticing that a GoFundMe account for his friend, Christopher Hickey, wasn’t receiving much attention.

The event will be held on Saturday August 5 in the park. Participants will receive 10 minute mini-sessions between noon and 8 p.m. Any donation will be accepted. In return, people will have their photo professionally taken, edited and delivered digitally.

Cash will be accepted as well as major credit and debit cards.

For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/ERFotoz.

Faubel said it’s vital that people pre-register for the event. They can do so by emailing Marc@erfotos.com to schedule a time slot.

Anyone interested in simply donating to Christopher’s “GoFundMe” account can find information here: https://www.gofundme.com/wp4d4d-heart-surgery-expenses

Watch the video to hear Faubel discuss the event on abc27 Daybreak.